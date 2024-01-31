40 Worland Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 40 Worland Drive, Boambee East

Price: $899,000 – $929,000

Land size: 711.6sqm

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Open for Inspection: Saturday 3 February, 12.30pm – 1.00pm

THIS high set property is ideally tucked away, hidden by the lovely hedging at the front of the residence, which provides the utmost privacy to the family-friendly home located in one of the suburb’s most desirable streets.

From the moment you walk through the attractive double wooden doors you will instantly feel at home in the level four-bedroom property, with the neutral colour scheme and the floating timber floors throughout creating an inviting and comfortable feel.

The light and bright large living areas are perfectly located, with the formal lounge positioned at the front of the home.

Adjacent is the open plan living, dining and kitchen area.

There is an abundance of cupboard space in the kitchen, as well as plenty of bench space with classic pendant lighting above.

Finishing off the kitchen is the double sink, dishwasher, electric oven and stovetop and the bonus of a double door fridge space, all the essentials for creating family meals.

Three of the bedrooms are all queen-sized with carpet, built in robes and fans, while the master is suite sized with the largest of walk-in robes for the fashionista in the family, plus a resort style ensuite with corner spa, shower and double vanity.

For outside entertaining step seamlessly from inside the home to the entertaining area which overlooks the rear fully fenced yard with low maintenance lawn and gardens.

The outside entertaining can continue in the front yard, which is extremely private and secluded providing a relaxed feel.

Rounding out the home is the extra height double garage with remote door, main bathroom with separate toilet which has its own vanity, laundry with plenty of storage space and direct access to outside, fans throughout, reverse cycle air conditioner in the living area, security system, NBN, plantation shutters, and garden shed.

Agents: Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 and Chris Hines on 0439 667 719.

