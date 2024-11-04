Author celebrates Lower Hunter Valley’s hidden natural wonders



DUNGOG Shire Library hosted a well-attended ‘Meet the Author’ event on Wednesday, 30 October, featuring Bronwyn Greive and her book “More Than Coal: Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It”.

This self-published work sheds light on the natural and cultural treasures of the Lower Hunter Valley, including the World Heritage-listed Barrington Tops National Park.

Drawing from her PhD in Natural History Illustration at the University of Newcastle, Bronwyn’s book celebrates the area’s environmental richness through vibrant illustrations and accessible creative exercises that readers can do at home.

The exercises encourage connection with nature, requiring minimal materials.

“There is no ‘wrong’ way,” Bronwyn assured, “and you don’t need expensive materials.”

Bronwyn, an artist known for facilitating community murals with local schools, created the book not just for art lovers but for anyone interested in the region’s unique environments.

“I’m proud of the area that we live in,” she said.

“It’s not just coal dust all over the buildings.

“I didn’t want coal to continue to dominate our story.”

The book also features little-known facts about the region, such as Australia’s largest soft coral area located in Port Stephens and the night walks available at Tilligerry Habitat Reserve.

Sites in the book range from Mount Tomaree in Port Stephens and Lake Macquarie’s northern parts to Cessnock and the Barrington Tops.

Bronwyn was also dedicated to representing each local government area, highlighting locations that have been preserved through strong community efforts.

“I hope it starts lots of conversations about our area,” Bronwyn said, inviting readers to explore, appreciate, and engage with the Lower Hunter Valley’s natural history in creative new ways.

By Shannon BENTON

