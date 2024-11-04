Independent Lyne group to share ‘Listening Report’ ahead of Federal Election



WITH a Federal Election looming, Independent Lyne members have been out in the community asking voters about the issues important to them and the kind of political representation they hope to see moving forward.

The results of this consultation will be launched online on Wednesday 14 November at 6pm.

Independent Lyne self describes as a “non-partisan, community-led group committed to exploring community appetite and support for an independent candidate for the Lyne federal electorate”.

To engage the community, group members have set up stalls at fetes, markets and on local streets, as well as hosting ‘Kitchen Table Conversations’ in homes, parks and pubs.

Gordon Sutcliffe from Hawks Nest hosted a number of Kitchen Table Conversations at his home.

“They’ve been stimulating, enjoyable, and they’ve thrown up a few surprises,” he said.

“In every case, we’ve found new insights into what people in our local area are really thinking.

“It has also been lovely to see strangers with different views having respectful conversations in a safe environment where there is commitment to listening without interruption.”

Launching next Wednesday, the compiled ‘Listening Report’ will share the key themes and patterns from the consultation.

All are welcome to attend.

Speaking at the event, Clare Doube, Senator David Pocock’s 2022 campaign team leader and ProACT co-founder, will share insight on how community listening can foster genuine representation.

Register on the Independent Lyne website, where an online survey is still open for voters to have their say.