Paterson Golf Club

SATURDAY 2 November

Individual Stroke, Monthly Medal & Match Play Championships Final

FIELD | 36 members & 6 visitors.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner & Monthly Medal Timothy Kiem (12) 59 Nett, Runner Up Clinton Bridge (13) 59 Nett, 3rd Place William Mirisch (13) 61 Nett

DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Joseph Jackson (20) 63 Nett, Runner Up Greg Kellner (17) 64 Nett, 3rd Place Michael Dobosz (25) 67 Nett

BALL COMP | Chris Zawirski (9) Branxton 62 Nett, Graeme Valentine (10) 63 Nett, Nathan Hughes (14) Newcastle 63 Nett, John Walker (14) 63 Nett, Glenn Davies (6) 64 Nett, Lee Hunt (12)

Branxton 64 Nett, Peter Nicholson (15) 65 Nett, Nick Howell (14) 65 Nett, David Bambach (12) 65 Nett, Mark Maddock (9) 65 Nett, James Coward (17) 67 Nett, Rigby Vane-Wood (9) 67 Nett, Brian Mowle (12) 67 Nett & Greg Sainsbury (19) 67 Nett.

NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th – Glenn Davies (6), 5th/14th – Brian Mowle (12), 7th/16th – Timothy Kiem (12), 9th/18th – Timothy Kiem (12)

MEMBERS DRAW | Broc Hunt – No.67 – $42 (38th/42) 50% carries forward

MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Unclaimed – 10 Balls

2024 MEN’S SINGLES MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL | Graeme Valentine (10) def. Michael Shanley (20) 2&1

UPCOMING EVENTS | 3-Nov Course Renovations (Volunteers Required, No Social Play Permitted), 9-Nov Stableford, 16-Nov Par, 23-Nov Stableford, 30-Nov Stableford, Last Man Standing & 2BBB (7:30am shotgun start) Schedule subject to change

By Ramsey VANE-WOOD