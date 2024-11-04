Women keep rugby union dream alive in Gloucester

WOMEN’S rugby union represents the single most significant opportunity in the sport for growth in the next decade, according to World Rugby.

Over a quarter of rugby players are now female, and there has been a 28 percent increase in registered players since 2017.

The Gloucester Cockies Women’s rugby union team is part of that story.

The women took up the mantle in 2018 when Gloucester could not field a men’s side.

Many of those original players continue to take the field today.

“There is no men’s team, so we are the club,” Courtney Whitby told News Of The Area.

“People take time off because of work, uni commitments, or babies, but whenever we can, we come back to play. “It’s a great team,” she continued.

Gloucester consistently ranks among the top teams in the Mid North Coast Southern Division competition.

In August they were defeated by the Manning River Ratz in a hard-fought grand final after a terrific 2024 season.

“Although not the result we wanted, as we were hoping for back-to-back wins, we are still proud to be one of the best teams in the competition,” said Captain Hannah Yates.

The women celebrated their season at a presentation night on Saturday, 26 October, recognising team and individual achievements and farewelling coach Chris Marchant.

Five team members – Connie Searle, Charlotte Maslen, Kelly Rees, Hannah Yates, and Paige Brown – were selected for the Mid North Coast Zone representative team.

Connie and Charlotte also made it into the NSW Country Training Squad.

Charlotte went a step further by being picked in the NSW Country Corellas’ run-on team and selected to play for the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield Competition.

“For a small-town team, we have produced some great sportswomen,” said Club President Jamie Searle.

The team is also proud of their achievements off the field.

At the club’s annual charity event, $17,900 was raised for Dementia Australia by selling specially designed game-day jerseys.

“I am so proud of this club and community for supporting this cause,” Hannah said.

The team will return in 2025 with the goal of regaining top place in the competition.

By Wendy BUSWELL