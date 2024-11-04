Seals swimmers bag medal haul at North Coast swim titles in Port Macquarie



PROMISING Stroud Seals swimmers Caitlin McDonald, Dan Tatchell and Saxon Hayes claimed gold at the recent North Coast Swimming Championships in Port Macquarie.

The talented trio showed their credentials with encouraging victories; recording personal best times in their respective age groups.

McDonald grabbed three gold, two silver and two bronze medals from seven events in the 15-years category to cap an outstanding meet.

The top prospect set a personal best time in the 50m butterfly final where she shaved 0.03 seconds off her previous best with a powerful finish in the short sprint event.

Lining up in the 23 years section, Tatchell clipped 1.64 sec off his previous best to win the 400m individual medley. He also brought home a bronze.

Hayes collected gold in the 12-years 50 metres butterfly final, lowering his PB by 0.63 seconds.

He also picked up a silver medal.

Georgia McDonald shone in the 14-years age category, snaring a gold and two silver medals from her six events.

She underlined her potential with four personal best swims in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle finals.

Other Stroud Seals swimmers to impress were:

– Sebastian Webster (15-years) with a bronze medal and personal best times in the 100m breaststroke; 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events;

– Ruby Budden (12-years) who registered personal best times in the 50m butterfly; 100m freestyle; 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke;

– Claire Cousins (12-years) with personal best times in the 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle;

– Lachlan Webster (16-years) who posted PBs in the 200m butterfly and 200m freestyle finals;

– Harry Cousins (15-years) with top ten finishes and a personal best time in the 100m freestyle and;

– Ashley Cousins (16-years) who set a personal best time in the 200m freestyle.

By Chris KARAS