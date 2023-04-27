Bellingen Show launches a program of plenty

THE Bellingen Show program has been printed and posted online, detailing a mass of different things to do for the big weekend event on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May.

To provide a glimpse into the show’s highlights, Bellingen Show committee members shared their personal recommendations with News Of The Area,



Show President Susan Lumsdaine said, “There’s many ways you can join in the fun of the Bellingen Show.

“Buy a family pass and spend the weekend with us or enter in one of the many activities or competitions on offer.

“We’re encouraging folks to take advantage of our great value online pricing by securing their tickets early.

“I’m really happy with this year’s attractions, particularly for young people.

“We want the show to be relevant and interesting and we’re hoping the silent disco and chill tent will be welcome additions to our activities program.”

For Vice President and foodie Gillian Anderson, the highlight will be cooking demonstrations with local chef Mitch Grady, Ayurvedic cook Amy Graham and celebrity chef Lyndey Milan.

“Watch out for the Bellingen Show raffle stall out the front of IGA and on Show Saturday, you don’t want to miss your chance to win a seat at the Show Sunday Chef’s Table lunch prepared by these amazing chefs using the best local produce,” said Gillian.

Bellinger River Agricultural Society committee newcomers Brett Wieck and Bronwyn Napiorkowski illustrate the diversity of what a contemporary show looks like.

Brett and the Weick family have long been connected with the Bellingen Show and cattle industry, with Brett himself being a past winner of the Supreme Exhibit.

As Chief Steward for Cattle, Brett tells us, “It’s all about beef cattle this year.

“We’re expecting big numbers with breeders coming from up and down the coast, as well as inland, to compete.”

Art therapist and Artisan Tent manager Bronwyn Napiorkowski loves the colour, vibrancy and knowledge sharing that comes with the Artisan Tent demonstrations and workshop.

“I love that we are putting our local spin on the traditional country show.

“My childhood show memories are filled with grubby fun with friends and family.

“I hope we can be part of that memory-making for young people in our community.”

Long standing committee members Kae Anforth and Mary Moody will once again put their hearts into creating spectacular Pavilion displays.

“Every year, we are astounded by the quality of entries,” Kae commented, “we especially love seeing the creative genius of the young ones with their fruit and vegetable creations and painted gumboots.

“We’ve got some new categories this year, including a Fermented Produce category.

“We know the judges are looking forward to sampling the kraut, kombucha and kimchi entries.”

Bellingen Show Operations Manager Rick Maunder is encouraging people to get a team together for the Young Farmers Challenge.

Explaining what the Young Farmers Challenge involves, Rick said, “There’s a misconception that this event is only for farmers, but really it’s for anyone aged eighteen to 35 who loves a physical challenge.

“Teams go head-to-head against each other in a series of competitive challenges.

“These can be anything from saddling a drum, potato throwing, fencing, shearing a sheep (with coloured chalk), hay stacking and shaving a balloon.

“We’d love to see local businesses enter staff teams, there’s $400 up for grabs, but more importantly the glory of the Bellingen Young Farmer title.”

Pre-sale tickets are now available from the Bellingen Show website.

For those who prefer not to purchase their tickets online, advance tickets can be bought through the Show office on Wednesday afternoons, then every day during Show week from Monday 8 May.

Grab a copy of the Bellingen Show program, schedules and entry forms from local businesses or download from www.bellingenshow.com.au.

Stay in the loop on social media at www.facebook.com/TheBellingenShow.

By Andrea FERRARI