Bellinger Valley VIEW Club closes doors for the last time

BELLINGER Valley VIEW Club closed its doors for the last time on April 17, 2023, at its final luncheon after 38 years of charitable works and companionship.

“It is with very great sadness that we advise we are closing,” Megan Octigan, Secretary, Bellingen VIEW Club, told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Unfortunately, in the last few years we have been unable to attract new members or to form a full committee to continue.”

Voice, Interests and Education of Women (VIEW) is a national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children’s charity, The Smith Family.

“Over the 38 years all the members enjoyed meeting monthly to raise money for The Smith Family, enjoying one another’s company and going on social outings together,” said Megan.

“Over the years we have greatly enjoyed serving the local community with street stalls, providing book donations to local schools, giving individual help to local students, wrapping Christmas gifts to raise money for The Smith Family and, through The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program, sponsoring many disadvantaged students.

“It’s been quite an outlet and we will miss the companionship we developed in our little community in Bellingen; we have enjoyed one another’s company.

“We are very sorry that we cannot continue all the good work we have done,” she said.

Bellinger Valley VIEW committee sends its thanks to all members who supported their local VIEW Club “so well and so loyally over the years”.

“Thank you too to VIEW Clubs Australia and VIEW Clubs in our local area, and the Bellingen Golf Club where we had our meetings.

“We are grateful to the local Bellingen Courier which printed many reports and our wonderful guest speakers and artists without whose support we would not have been able to thrive so happily and successfully for 38 years,” said Megan.

Driven by the mission of creating social change in Australian communities, VIEW empowers women to have their voices on issues of importance for the future wellbeing of Australian society.

For more information on VIEW clubs visit www.view.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI