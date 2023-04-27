ANZAC Day reverence at Stuarts Point

APPROXIMATELY 300 people converged at the Stuarts Point Cenotaph after the annual march from the Workers Recreation and Bowls Club, which commenced at 10.40am under sunny skies.

Wayne Mason, a representative of the Stuarts Point RSL sub-Branch, led the commemorative ceremony, firstly thanking students and staff from both Eungui and Stuarts Point Primary Schools for their marching prowess and dedication, and offering a warm acknowledgement of country for the gathered congregation.



Wreaths were laid by a collection of local organisations, followed by a collective vocal rendition of the iconic song, ‘I Am Australian’.

Mr Mason reminded everyone in attendance, “On this day above all days, we recall those who, in the great tragedy of war, gave their lives for Australia”, and was pleased to mention the presence of Bob Gilligan, currently living in Port Macquarie, who was involved in the unveiling of the plaque at the cenotaph on March 17 1990.

Rachael Farthing, from the Salvation Army in Kempsey, delivered a poignant though humorous address regarding the importance of memories for young and old, noting her own intermittent failings as a busy mother.

After the ‘Last Post’ was sounded the crowd then converged at the Club for lunch and entertainment including the annual ritual of playing ‘Two Up’ which drew many supporters and left some with empty pockets.

The Stuarts Point RSL sub-Branch welcomes new members, contact https://www.rslnsw.org.au/sub-branch-listing/stuarts-point-rsl-sub-branch/.

By Jen HETHERINGTON