Betty Hart shaves for Leukaemia Foundation



LOCAL trivia extraordinaire Betty Hart has shaved it all off in the World’s Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation, at the Hawks Nest Golf Club on Australia Day, 26 January.

Following on from Jessica Johnston’s big shave last week, Betty told NOTA, “Jess has been my inspiration, I have never done anything like this!



“I just want to help people, although I don’t have much hair, it will be used well!”

Betty’s extended family has a history of being touched by cancer.

Her sister had pancreatic cancer, her brother had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and her son-in-law has sadly had more than one instance, too.

Betty’s husband, Bill Hart, did the honours with the clippers on the night, although there were a few last-minute donations rewarded with a chance to wield the machine for a go.

Despite not feeling too enthusiastic as she sat upon the chair and donned the apron, Betty bore it well, and kept every errant follicle to be collected and saved for the final donation.

After a stifling Australia Day with 40-degree heat, many in the Hawks Nest Golf Clubhouse actually considered it a very practical move.

“She looks awesome”, “it suits her” and “beautiful” were common and repeated gasps in response to the sudden contrast.

While the expression on Betty’s face when she was first shown her new countenance was truly priceless, the shock and awe quickly wore off.

“I feel like I have accomplished something, done a good thing,” Betty said once words stopped escaping her, as she literally came to grips with her new ‘hairdo’.

After a few moments getting to know the new Betty in a mirror, she said, “Thank you so much to everyone for their support!”

Donations can be made via the Leukaemia Foundation’s ‘World’s Greatest Shave’ website, clicking ‘Donate’ and typing in Betty’s name.

At the time of writing, Betty had accumulated over $2,000 in donations both online and at the Club, surpassing her original goal.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

