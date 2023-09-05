Blayney presents North Coast Football’s annual awards

LEAH Blayney, a rising star in Australian football, took the stage last weekend as the guest presenter at North Coast Football’s (NCF) Annual Awards.

As the Head Coach of the Young Matildas and the Future Matildas Program, Blayney offered valuable insights into the numerous pathways for young female players to the senior national team.

Predicted to be the future coach of the Matildas by NCF Committee Member Sean Cahill, Blayney held the audience spellbound with her rollercoaster journey of playing for the Matildas.

She candidly shared the heartfelt highs and lows of being an elite footballer, including the agonising decision she had to make to prematurely retire from football to avoid risking a permanent injury.

Blayney’s infectious enthusiasm for coaching and constant improvement resonated with the audience, as she emphasised resilience as a key trait for elite-level footballers.

“Every top player has faced injuries or missed selections,” she said.

“Resilience is crucial; these setbacks should motivate you to become better.

“It’s that extra one percent – whether in training, skills, nutrition, or learning – that makes the difference.”

Via video link, Fox Sports presenter Adam Peacock presented the Referee of the Year award to Jason Hillier.

Peacock then announced the Men’s Premier League Coach of the Year, with the award going to Eric McCarthy from Northern Storm.

Neil Witherdin from Boambee FC won the Women’s Coach of the Year accolade.

Socceroos’ all-time leading goalscorer, Tim Cahill, joined the virtual ceremony to present the Women’s Division One Player of the Year award to Katie Thorn from Urunga.

Azad Qasim was named the Men’s Premier League Player of the Year.

Tim Cahill also announced Hannah Clift-Wilson as the Women’s Division One ‘Mackenzie Arnold’ Goalkeeper of the Year and Jack Wujcik from Westlawn FC as the ‘Mark Bosnich and Matty Ryan’ Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Boambee’s standout player, Kylie McDonald, clinched the Golden Boot for Women’s Division One, while Ethan Sechi secured the Men’s Golden Boot title.

Lana Hilton from Coutts Crossing won the Volunteer of the Year award amongst a short list of nominees all worthy of the coveted award.

League winners across the senior grades were awarded with the Premiers trophy as follows:

2023 Men’s Reserve – Woolgoolga Wolves

2023 Men’s 2nd Division North – Coutts Crossing Cougars

2023 Men’s 2nd Division South – Urunga Raiders

2023 Women’s 2nd Division North – Coutts Crossing Coyotes

2023 Women’s 2nd Division South – Orara Valley Dingoes

2023 Men’s 3rd Division North – Coutts Crossing Maroon

2023 Men’s 3rd Division South – Northern Storm Troopers

2023 Men’s Over 35’s 1st Division – Boambee B52 Bombers

2023 Men’s Over 35’s 2nd Division – Coffs City United Lions

2023 Women’s Over 30’s – Corindi Breakers

2023 Women’s Division One – Boambee FC

2023 Men’s Premier League – Northern Storm

The fair play awards were split across a range of football clubs.

2023 Men’s Reserve – Coffs Coast Tigers

2023 Men’s 2nd Division North – Maclean Bobcats

2023 Men’s 2nd Division South – Orara Valley Dingoes

2023 Women’s 2nd Division North – Westlawn Tigers

2023 Women’s 2nd Division South – Nambucca Strikers

2023 Men’s 3rd Division North – Westlawn Panthers

2023 Men’s 3rd Division South – Nambucca Strikers

2023 Men’s Over 35s 1st Division – Sawtell Spirit

2023 Men’s Over 35s 2nd Division – Woolgoolga Wolves

2023 Women’s Over 30s – Urunga Raiders

By David WIGLEY