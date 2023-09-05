Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club wins NSW Sue Johnstone Trophy

THE Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club has won the NSW Sue Johnstone Trophy for 2022, a prize awarded to the club with the highest average point score over two Sydney carnivals.

“A great result for the club,” Jamie Marschke, spokesperson for Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club told News Of The Area.

The club’s members have been busy competing in recent meets.

“Two of our Coffs Harbour Masters swimmers have travelled north to compete in the last few weeks.”

Paul Edwards competed at the Southside Masters Short Course meet in Brisbane.

Paul claimed first place in the 100m freestyle and almost broke the magical minute mark coming in at 1:00.90, finished second in the 50m breaststroke, second in the 100m individual medley and first in the 200m individual medley for his age group (55-59).

Paul was in the heat following Olympic medallist Susie O’Neill, in which she broke the 50m butterfly world record for her age group, 50-54, with a time of 28.95 seconds.

“It’s always a thrill for masters swimmers to see, and compete amongst, these ex-Olympian swimmers in Masters events,” said Jamie.

“The Brisbane meet saw a great day of swimming with some well-deserved times which will be club records.”

Jamie also competed in the Northern Territory Open Water Championships.

“Yes, in an enclosed ocean pool,” he said.

Darwin has an enclosed ocean pool at the harbourfront to allow swimming all year round.

“Darwin has box jellyfish from October to May and the ever-present crocodiles in the harbour,” he said.

Competing in the 2.5km swim open category, Jamie was able to break away with the leader to grab second place.

“The water was warm, and I had to do three laps of this inner harbour which is protected by a big break wall to stop the crocodiles from roaming in.

“Not being close to my peak fitness, I was starting to fade towards the end of the race but held onto second place,” he said.

