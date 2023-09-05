Byron Bay Magpies win AFL North Coast premiership

THE BYRON Bay Magpies have capped off a dominant debut season in the AFL North Coast with a premiership win.

The Magpies won the AFL North Coast’s senior premiership in their first season playing in the competition, after having previously played in the Queensland Football Association Northern Rivers competition.

The Magpies won this year’s grand final in convincing style, beating the Port Macquarie Magpies 14.13 (97) to 5.9 (39) at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

It capped off a tremendous season in which they lost just once on the field, to their grand final opponents in Round 11.

Byron Bay came out all guns blazing to take a 28-point lead at quarter time, and did not let up with five goals in the second quarter extending their lead to 42 points at half-time, which proved to be unassailable.

Byron Bay’s Oliver Rojo was awarded the Woodlock Medal as the best on ground.

The Nambucca Valley Lions capped off a stellar season winning the reserve grade premiership.

The Lions were dominant in their 21.8 (134) to 2.1 (13) demolition of the Port Macquarie Magpies in their grand final, an exclamation point on a season in which they only lost once due to a forfeit.

Lions player Aaron Clarke was named the best on ground.

By Aiden BURGESS