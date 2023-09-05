Goalscoring Sambrook to represent region on national stage

NORTH Coast Football’s Logan Sambrook has been selected to represent Northern NSW Football (NNSW) at the Football Australia National Youth Championships in Sydney in October.

Sambrook has enjoyed a stellar season scoring goals as the centre forward for North Coast Football under 15s in the Premier Youth League.

He also steps up to play in the under 16s when required.

Following eye-catching performances atTalented Support Program (TSP) tournaments held across Sydney and Newcastle, Sambrook received news of his selection in the under 15s with delight.

“I was notified via email and I felt extremely happy as this year they are only putting forward one NNSW team so I didn’t know how I would go, I felt really nervous waiting to find out.

“Over the next six weeks we have training nights and a two day training camp to attend in Newcastle,” he said.

In addition to juggling footballs at training, the fifteen-year-old Year 10 student is conscientiously juggling his school studies.

“I find it challenging at times to juggle school work and training as I train four nights a week, play every weekend and travel every second weekend to Newcastle, so there is very little time for anything else.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way as I love the game so much.”

A winning streak at the business end of the season for North Coast Football under 15s championed his cause.

“We are going really well now (in the Premier Youth League) and sitting third on the ladder.

“The next few games will see where we stand for the finals.

“All the teams really want a chance to play in the finals and hopefully we stay in the top four to make the finals.

“We are also on a streak of thirteen wins in a row, so keeping that is our goal.

“There are a lot of talented players out there and it’s such a great opportunity to play amongst them,” Sambrook said.

By David WIGLEY