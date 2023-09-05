Coffs Harbour & District Sporting Car Club hold latest Khanacross round

COFFS Harbour and District Sporting Car Club have held its latest big day of high-octane racing.

The club held its Coffs Mechanical Repairs Round 5 Khanacross event.

A club spokesperson gave a recap of a big day of racing that featured cars that had not been seen at previous events.

“There were some cars that hadn’t been seen at previous events in attendance,” they said.

“Martin Smith came with a recently purchased and prepared Nissan Pulsar Q.

“He had offered Tony Creer a drive for the day in the car and Tony took advantage of this to be the outright

winner of the day.

“Gianni Accadia had a good day out with a rear-wheel-drive Nissan Bluebird to win class D honours.

“Adam Smeaton had a well-prepared Toyota Corolla.”

Coffs Harbour & District Sporting Car Club’s next event will be held on Sunday, 24 September.

Anyone interested in attending can check the club’s Facebook page and the club’s website www.coffscarclub.com.au/ for details.

Old members, current members and new members are welcome.

By Aiden BURGESS