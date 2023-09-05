Seahorses out to make club history in big day of grand finals

THE WOOLGOOLGA Seahorses will be out to make club history when they take to the field for their Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League grand final on Sunday.

The Seahorses will try to win their first Group 2 first grade premiership in the club’s history, as they take on the South Grafton Rebels during a big day of grand finals at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

As the Seahorses try to win the first grade premiership for the very first time, they take on a Rebels side who has been no stranger to success in recent years.

The Rebels won last year’s premiership and also won the title in 2015 and 2016.

The Seahorses enter their fourth first grade grand final in the club’s history, and their first since 2008 when they went down by one point to the Orara Valley Axemen.

Both clubs have history on the line in the premiership decider, in what shapes as being a grand final for the ages.

The Seahorses have ridden the momentum of a seven-match winning streak to reach the grand final, and could not be better poised to break their premiership duck.

Standing in their way is a Rebels side trying to win back-to-back premierships for the second time in the club’s history.

The Seahorses have won two of their three meetings against the Rebels this season, including a 30-12 win in their major semi-final.

The Seahorses and Coffs Harbour Comets have both made three grand finals each this season.

The Seahorses and Comets face off in both the reserve grade and League Tag grand finals, while the Comets take on the Macksville Sea Eagles in the Under 18s season decider.

The South Grafton Rebels hosted an afternoon of preliminary finals, as teams played off for grand final spots.

The Rebels made their second straight first grade grand final with a 34-16 win against the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The Coffs Harbour Comets made the reserve grade grand final, having a 26-16 victory against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

The Comets also qualified for the Under 18s premiership decider with a 26-18 win against the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses had a 10-0 win against the Macksville Sea Eagles to make the League Tag grand final.

