Breakers and Saints win AFL North Coast grand finals

THE COFFS Harbour Breakers women and Sawtell/Toormina Saints Under 18s sides have both triumphed during AFL North Coast’s grand final day at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Breakers won the women’s premiership, while the Saints won the Under 18s premiership, as both clubs added to their considerable trophy cabinets.

The Breakers women lifted the premiership cup after a 3.3 (21) to 0.5 (5) victory against the Northern Beaches Blues, in a replay of last year’s grand final.

The Breakers were the first club to win two premierships in the AFL North Coast’s women’s competition since its inception in 2018, having previously won in 2020.

The Breakers certainly peaked at the right time of the season, with eight straight wins on their way to winning the premiership from fourth spot on the ladder.

Breakers coach Martin Garoni praised the performance of his side after playing so well at the business end of the season.

“It was a brilliant performance by the team, to finish with eight straight wins is a credit to them,” he said.

Northern Beaches Blues player Gina Cardillo was named best on ground.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints Under 18s capped off a stellar season with a convincing grand final victory, winning the premiership cup with a 14.6 (90) to 7.2 (44) victory against the Coffs Harbour Breakers.

The Saints lost just once all season on their way to winning this year’s premiership.

The Saints jumped out to a 20-point lead at quarter time, and extended their lead to 29 points at the last break, as the Saints made the most of their multiple forward 50 entries kicking 14 goals and 6 behinds for the match.

Saints player Jai Bowd was awarded the Nathan Harris Medal as best on ground.

