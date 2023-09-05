C.ex Coffs Bowls Club

62nd HQ ‘BEAUTY ZONE’ CEX COFFS BOWLS CARNIVAL

The greens were full and the weather was beautiful for Cex Coffs Bowls Club 62nd HQ “Beautizone” Triples Carnival.

There were 28 teams contesting for the honour of being the winners in this prestigious event. They came from Sawtell, Woolgoolga, Nambucca, Park Beach, Urunga, Grafton, Stuarts Point, Macksville as well as our visitors from clubs from Victoria, to enjoy this popular Carnival. This year our Beautizone Carnival was proudly sponsored by The High Quality Group. We really do appreciate your sponsorship and thank you very much. Our carnivals could not be run, and offer the substantial winnings, without your very generous support.

A little bit of research tells us that the name “Beautizone” came from an advertising campaign to try and promote tourism on the Coffs Coast with the Mid North Coast Tourist Authority being formed in 1956. This resulted in the area being christened the “Pacific Beautizone”’ The first Beautizone Carnival was held back in August 1960. It was our clubs first big event, as a matter of fact it was the first three day carnival in the district. The first two days were played by the ladies; the third day was a mixed competition.

Our winners for the 62nd Beautizone Carnival were Julie Burgess, Jo Bathgate, Elaine Cameron from Urunga on 86 points; Sue Stanert, Kerry Blow, Lyndy Macleod from Park Beach on 84 points; Robyn Groundwater, Joan Griffin, Di De La Cruz from Cex Club on 84 points; Roe Martin, Melyn Fleming, Jan Notley from South West Rocks were fourth on 83. A very close competition

Many thanks go to our loyal sponsors of Westlawn Finance, Geoff King Motors and C.ex Club. Your sponsorship is very much appreciated as the cost of running these events increases it’s great to know we can still offer good winner’s prizes. We could not run this Carnival without your support.

By Mary BUCKLEY