Blokes success inspires new women’s acapella choir



BONNY Hills music director Leanne Johnson is putting the call out for women to join the ranks of a new acapella group.

Fresh from directing the bronze medal winning Blokes Notes at the World Choir Games in Auckland, Ms Johnson is calling on local women and girls aged over fifteen, to “see what beautiful harmony can be achieved with voices only”.



The Kwyre Choir is just entering its second term and already includes mums and daughters.

“Singing ticks all the boxes for good health,” Ms Johnson said.

“It’s active, social, creative, expressive and activates all parts of our brains at once.

“While many people believe they can’t sing, they’re often surprised by the beauty created in group singing.”

Like the Blokes Notes, the Kwyre Choir is a community ensemble and no auditions are required.

It meets Tuesdays from 6.30pm in the Port Macquarie Uniting Church foyer.

Ms Johnson can be emailed for more details at kwyrechoir@gmail.com.

And if the success of Blokes Notes has inspired the men of Camden Haven to dust off the vocal cords, new members are always welcome to rock up to the Max Adams Centre in Port Macquarie on Thursdays from 6.30pm.

By Sue STEPHENSON