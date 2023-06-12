Bowlers converge on Bulahdelah for RSL Friendship Bowls Day

102 BOWLERS from as far afield as Newcastle, Maitland and Port Macquarie converged at Bulahdelah over the weekend to enjoy friendship and a game of bowls in near perfect weather.

The RSL Friendship Bowls Day is a chance for old friends to get together and keep up their friendships and shared passion for bowls.

The event involved NSW RSL Lawn Bowls Association zones eight and six.

Similar days are held in different zones to give everyone a chance to catch up.

Bulahdelah is chosen for this event as it is midway for all the competitors.

This is the first time this event has been held for four years because of COVID restrictions and adverse weather conditions.

“It was a very successful day with everyone enjoying themselves,” host club Bulahdelah’s president Ken Southern said.

With both greens filled to capacity it was a closely fought contest to secure the shield.

Zone eight took out the contest by one point with the final score Zone six 207 and zone eight 208.

After the competition there was a hearty lunch, a few drinks and laughs followed by a raffle that included local wines.

The bowlers agreed that it was a great chance to catch up with friends and that they were keenly looking forward to next year’s match.

By John SAHYOUN