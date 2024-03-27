Bravery decoration awarded for Kalang resident’s death-defying rescue



COMMENDED for brave conduct, Tim Thorncraft has received an Australian Bravery Decoration for rescuing his neighbour from a vehicle about to fall off a cliff in Kalang on 24 September 2021.

Announced by the Governor-General, the awards recognise acts of bravery where people selflessly put themselves in jeopardy to protect the lives or property of others.

Known as a local hero with a couple of rescues already under his belt, Tim says he’s not brave, he has just happened to have come across these situations as part of rural life.

“It was pure luck I was there,” Tim told News Of The Area.

Taking an evening walk along Cook Creek Trail, near to where he lives, Tim was taken aback when he saw a car teetering over the edge of the creek.

He recognised the car to be his neighbour, Andrew’s.

“The car was balanced on the edge of the bank overlooking the creek, and I could see the driver was still inside.

“I ran up and opened the car door and tried to pull Andrew out.

“He was clearly distressed.

“I tried to pull him out of the driver’s side, but as I did, the car started to roll forwards, so I stuck my leg into the car, pressed on the brake, and then pulled Andrew out.”

As the pair fell to the ground the car moved off and tipped over the bank, flipping and landing in the creek some nine metres below.

“If he’d been in the car he probably wouldn’t have survived,” said Tim.

“It was risky, but it all worked out,” he said matter-of-factly.

It was Andrew’s family who nominated Tim for the Governor-General’s Bravery Decoration.

Speaking on behalf of Andrew’s family, daughter-in-law Sarah Carden told NOTA, “Tim really is a proper hero and deserves this recognition.”

On the night Tim saved Andrew, conditions were not in his favour.

“There’s no street lighting on Cook Creek Trail and after all the rain we’d had that year the soil was really soft,” Sarah said.

“Imagine the scenario,” said Sarah, “the front of the car is hanging over the bank, there’s only one wheel on the ground and it’s soft soil underneath.

“As Tim pulled Andrew out and released the brake, the car slid over the bank and into the water below.”

Andrew, born in 1950, has since passed on April 10 2023.

“By putting his own life in danger for Andrew, Tim gave us a few more years with Andrew, which is very special,” said Sarah.

Speaking to the importance of the bravery awards, Governor-General David Hurley stated, “In a moment of peril, each of the people we are recognising today decided to come to the aid of someone else – some, someone they knew, others a total stranger.

“On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate recipients and offer our thanks for their brave action.

“I encourage recipients to wear their Australian Bravery Decoration with pride.”

Tim will be invited to Sydney to be presented with the award at a later date.

Sarah said Tim was presented with the local community’s own version of a hero award at a Kalang residents Christmas party in 2023, for “the gallant act of courageously placing himself in harm’s way to safeguard and rescue others, selfless heroism and unwavering commitment to others”.

By Andrea FERRARI

