Bright futures for Port Stephens bodyboard champions Hayden and Kai



ACCOMPLISHED bodyboard surfers Hayden Pisani and Kai Atkinson thrive on a challenge.

Having honed their skills in recent times with the Port Stephens District Bodyboarders (PSBC) at iconic Box Beach, the outstanding duo continue to impress keen judges with their courageous manoeuvres in the surf.

Twenty-year-old Pisani of Boat Harbour is one out of the box and one of the local crowd favourites for the upcoming BoxFest Carnival, where he will test his skills against the nation’s best.

Hayden is coming off a successful campaign last season on the regional bodyboarding circuit where he was crowned the 2023 Overall Triple Crown champion and PSBC Bodyboarder of the Year.

A highlight for the surf sensation was his memorable victory at the Baron Biner Memorial event on the Central Coast – the first leg of the Triple Crown – and third placing at the Jeff Wilcox Memorial at Forster.

The sky’s the limit for the naturally-gifted Pisani, who has captured the imagination of pundits with his magnificent performances on the bodyboard.

In fifteen-year-old Atkinson the PSBC have a rising talent with the potential to one day compete on the World Tour.

The Anna Bay excitement machine performed strongly last season to finish overall champion in the Cadets (Under 16) and Under 18 Junior divisions.

Kai also took part in his first Junior Triple Crown where he turned in impressive displays against the State’s best young bodyboarders.

Both Hayden and Kai hope to one day emulate the deeds of Shoal Bay’s Kane Brewer, 25, who reached the quarter finals of the Maldives Pro during last year’s World Tour.

PSBC president Chad Pisani told News Of The Area that “the future looks bright for Port Stephens bodyboarders on the challenging circuit”.

“Hayden and Kai are two of our best young bodyboarders and their competition results speak for themselves,” Chad exclaimed.

“Both have performed strongly at an elite level and are top role models for our budding bodyboarders with their strong work ethic and willingness to teach juniors in their spare time,” he added.

By Chris KARAS