Raymond Terrace Magpies chase Newcastle-Hunter rugby league three-peat



RAYMOND Terrace Magpies are chasing a special milestone in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby League men’s competition in 2024.

Fresh from claiming back to back B Grade titles, the all conquering black and whites are on a mission to bring home a third consecutive premiership when they step up to the A Grade ranks this year.

The Magpies have bolstered their stocks and will field a powerful line up this season under the guidance of newly-appointed coach Rick Tupou – featuring the nucleus of the premiership-winning Class of 2023.

Long-serving half back maestro Luke Handsaker will saddle up for a farewell campaign with his beloved Magpies and plans to bow out on a positive note.

The inspirational skipper engineered his team’s spirited 14-6 Grand Final victory over Abermain Hawks last September at Lakeside Sporting Complex and believes the club is capable of achieving a title trifecta.

Handsaker told News Of The Area that the Raymond Terrace rugby league fraternity were “looking forward to another eventful season in the senior divisions”.

“We have assembled a very strong squad that should prove hard to beat in this year’s A Grade competition,” quipped the legendary number seven and Magpies’ RLFC President.

“All the boys are training the house down and eager to impress at A Grade level with a club three-peat,” revealed Luke, one of the Hunter region’s hardest working stalwarts.

The Magpies have secured the services of dashing Newcastle centre Stephen Gordon and elusive North Coast representative utility Kurt Lewis as well as accomplished local juniors in Northern Hawks forward Kurtis Langdon and the teak-tough Beau Lawton.

Classy five eighth Kyle Handford – best on ground in last year’s Grand Final triumph – will spearhead the Magpies’ back division along with the clever Handsaker and dynamic fullback Montell Kuru.

Other premiership-winning Magpies to watch in 2024 include edge forwards Isaiah Bower, Jackson MacIntyre and Zac Jones plus the versatile Rob Chaffey, Pat Mata’utai and prop Blake Chaffey.

By Chris KARAS