Volunteers to congregate for Tea Gardens clean up



THE 34th year of Clean Up Australia Day takes place around the country on Sunday 3 March, with a local clean up organised in Tea Gardens.

The site location is at Anzac Park on Marine Drive, opposite the fire station.

Starting from 8:30 am, the local clean up event is supported by the Tea Gardens Lions Club.

“The last two years saw items such as wire meshing, push bikes, car tyres, an old tent, and general rubbish such as bottles, cans , plastics, and a large amount of cigarette buts, which take over 100 years to decompose,” Clean Up Australia Day site supervisor Ken Paton said.

“Come and join us.

“Bring your gloves, water bottle and shoes, and register online or on site,” he said.

Visit www.cleanup.org.au/cleanupaustraliaday for more information.