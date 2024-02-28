Five teens charged over pursuit

POLICE have charged five teens following a pursuit initiated in Bulahdelah.

At about 9am on Wednesday 21 February 2024, officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were patrolling the Pacific Highway, Bulahdelah, when they attempted to stop a reportedly stolen BMW hatchback.

The driver allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District successfully deployed road spikes in Nabiac, before a second pursuit was initiated on the A1 Pacific Highway Taree South.

The vehicle came to a stop on Spence Street, Taree, where all five occupants – two fifteen-year-old boys, two fourteen-year-old boys and a seventeen-year-old girl – were arrested.

They were all taken to Taree Police Station where they were charged with a variety of offences.

All four boys were refused bail to appear before Children’s court last Wednesday and the seventeen-year-old was granted conditional bail to appear before Children’s court on Wednesday 7 March 2024.