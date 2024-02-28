Promising Power AFL juniors gain berths in Sydney Swans Academy



PORT Stephens Power AFL Club continues to prove a thriving nursery for the highly regarded Sydney Swans Academy.

Six Power juniors from Medowie – led by outstanding fifteen-year-old centre half forward prospect Maddi Marsh – are featured in the Swans’ 2024 Junior Academy squads.

Mercurial Maddi, a student at Catherine McAuley College, was named in the Swans’ Top End Female Under 16 program after skilful performances in pre-season trials and elite competition fixtures last season.

She will be joined at the Academy by the talented Warren siblings Tom and Jorja; promising centre half forward Caitlyn Ashpole and rising midfielder Jake Marsh.

Fourteen-year-old Tom and thirteen-year-old Jorja are two of the region’s emerging midfield dynamos who have played three seasons with the Power after starting their AFL careers with the Nambrok Newry Bulls in Victoria.

Both are creative and durable players with natural skills and recipients of the club’s Best and Fairest Award.

Tireless Tom finished runner up in the Hunter Central Coast AFL Under 15s Player of the Year Award last season while gifted Jorja received the Power’s Best Player and Players’ Player trophies after superb performances in the junior competition.

Their father Jeff ‘Norm’ Warren was a legendary midfielder with the Hayfield AFL Club in Gippsland before relocating to the Port Stephens region.

Thirteen-year-old Caitlyn, who enjoys kicking goals and running around with her friends on match day, started at the age of six and has developed into a fine marker and accurate kicker.

She captained the Power girls team last season and was recently chosen to attend a NSW AFL Indigenous Leadership Camp in Sydney during April and play a match against an Under 14 Multicultural side.

Young gun Jake is another exciting midfielder with a “top motor” from the Under 13s ranks with a bright future.

All six juniors will travel to Sydney and Newcastle twice a week to train with the Swan’s Academy coaching staff.

Port Stephens AFL President Heather Marsh told News Of The Area the club was proud of all six players.

“They continue to work hard and deserve selection in the Academy squad for their great attitude and consistent displays at an elite level,” exclaimed Heather.

