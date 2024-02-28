Nelson Bay netballers impress with spirited displays in Hunter Netball Summer Series



MAKING an impact on the local netball coaching scene are Nelson Bay’s decorated mother-daughter combination of Amanda and Taylar Wilks.

The accomplished duo have formed a successful partnership as mentors with the Nelson Bay Netball Association representative teams – and have the results to prove it.

Long serving rep convenor and newly-inducted life member Amanda guided a youthful Nelson Bay Opens team to a Grand Final appearance in the Hunter Netball Summer Series Division Two competition with the assistance of her talented 25-year-old daughter Taylar.

Amanda blooded a new look side that turned in encouraging performances throughout the series – finishing runners up to Waratah Sabre after a 25-8 loss in the title decider.

“It was a great opportunity for our senior representative players to develop their skills both individually and as a group against skilled individuals and well drilled sides,” a proud Amanda told News Of The Area.

“Most of the girls hadn’t played together before but connected quickly on court to register some spirited victories,” Wilks senior revealed.

“The series was a big learning curve for our team who don’t often get to play high level netball due to location and size of our Association,” said the NBNA stalwart.

“We only had seven fit players for the Grand Final but they all lifted against a strong Waratah side with wholehearted displays.

“These girls will now represent Nelson Bay at this year’s State Senior Netball championships to be staged in Sydney,” she added.

For the State titles from June 8-10, Amanda will hand over the coaching reins to Taylar, who will also captain the team.

“Taylar has developed into a fine coach, she reads a game so well and is a smart tactician who leads by example on court,” quipped Amanda, who will take on the role of assistant coach.

Eight months ago, Amanda’s Nelson Bay rep side were the pride of Port Stephens after bringing home the NSW State Senior Open Division Three championship trophy – a tremendous feat for such a small Association.

The inspirational Taylar showed her wares during the tournament then backed up to coach the Nelson Bay 14 years rep team to a sixth placing at the State Junior titles at Liverpool City.

During the Summer Series a dedicated Taylar joined Nelson Bay colleague Michelle Webber in officiating in games to grow their umpiring skills.

Amanda also praised the efforts of Open reps Sarah Chadwick, Ashlee Hall, Katie Schein, Mikaela Burrows, Lucy Levido, Sienna Burrows, Emma Dawson, Katie Foster, Leila Jones, Ella Jones and Lynda Jones, who shone during the Summer Series.

“This team will continue to improve and represent the Hunter region with pride,” Amanda stated.

By Chris KARAS