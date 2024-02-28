From stormy start to stellar finish: Northern Storm’s Australia Cup triumph



AFTER trailing in the first half, the Northern Storm staged an impressive comeback in the second, netting three unanswered goals to secure passage into the fourth round of the Australia Cup.

Paul Matten, Bradey Megarry and Tom Hassall each found the back of the net, sealing the crucial 3-1 victory for their team over Tamworth’s Moore Creek FC.

Relief washed over Storm coach Craig Caruana as he reflected on the outcome.

“We were asleep for the first ten minutes and it didn’t seem like we were interested and we got punished for starting slowly,” he said.

“We then got cracking and got into the game and put some well constructed football together.

“We should have been ahead at half time but wasted a number of good chances.

“We came out strong in the second half and put some good goals away but it could have had a few more.

“The young lads and a few older ones who stepped up this week will provide us with some selection headaches with a number of players returning for our next game,” Caruana said.

Northern Storm now face cross town rivals Coffs Coast Tigers in round four of the Cup.

By David WIGLEY