Marlins and Snappers take part in Crescent Head Rugby Sevens



THE Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins have prepared for the upcoming Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division season by taking part in the Crescent Head Rugby Sevens.

Snappers women finished runners up in their division, with Snappers men finishing as semi-finalists.

The Snappers also had their Under 16s Boys and Girls teams take part in the annual preseason tournament, with the Under 16s Boys winning all four of their matches.

SCU Marlins had two men’s teams and their women’s team play at Crescent Head.

SCU Marlins White men’s team were undefeated in the pool stages and won their quarter final, before falling short to eventual tournament winners Phoenix in their semi-final.

Nelson Bay took out the women’s title, and Dorrigo were the Men’s Plate winners.

The Crescent Head Rugby Sevens is an annual preseason tournament which traditionally helps Mid North Coast teams prepare for the upcoming season which kicks off in April.

The Coffs Harbour Snappers are coming off a season in which their first grade side finished as minor premiers and runners up, while their reserve grade side won their competition.

The SCU Marlins had a great year in the junior competitions, winning the Under 18s Boys, Under 16s Boys, and Under 14 Girls premierships.

By Aiden BURGESS

