Coffs junior Oztag teams take on state’s best at home



COFFS Harbour’s junior Oztag teams have taken on the state’s finest during this year’s NSW Junior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour teams competed in five of the 14 divisions at the State Championships; the 13s Girls, 15s Girls, 17s Girls, 11s Boys and 13s Boys.

Coffs Harbour 13s Girls coach Peter Green shared the main message he gave his team heading into the State Championships.

“The main one was to watch our defence.

“Defence always wins you games, and that’s the one thing we wanted to do,” he said.

“Hold the ball, complete our sets, and just have fun with it.”

Coach Green said his team started the Championships well.

“We went down by just one point in our first game, and we won our second game by one point,” he said.

“They are playing really well, defending amazing, and I couldn’t ask for any more.”

He said it was beneficial to play the state’s best at home.

“This is our home ground, they know the field, and it’s good to get these games today on these fields where they play each week in their local comp.

“They know they are here to represent Coffs, and you’ve got to let the girls realise how important it is to us to represent Coffs for the whole-of-the-state cup.”

Green gave an insight into the current state of junior Oztag in Coffs Harbour.

“It’s starting to come back to big numbers in our juniors.

“We’re back to 36 teams or more playing in our local comp which is only going to make us stronger, it’s something we’ve lacked a bit, having a good selection base to go off, and now we’re starting to get the girls coming through at a pretty high level,” he said.

This year’s NSW Senior State Championships will be held on 22-24 March in Coffs Harbour.

By Aiden BURGESS