Bulahdelah Men’s Shed fundraising brings them closer to their new home

MEN’S Sheds provide an opportunity, especially for older men, to meet and apply the skills they have learnt over a lifetime.

A nationwide initiative with over 450 in NSW alone, Men’s Sheds have been operating for more than 30 years.

Beth Gow, Men’s Shed Support NSW/ACT, told News Of The Area, “The Shed’s are great and it’s like goldmines for the men to come together.

“It’s about comradery, inclusiveness and contributes to their mental health and well being.”

On Saturday 22 January, the Bulahdelah Men’s Shed held a fundraising Golf Day at Bulahdelah Golf Club.

It was their fourth attempt at holding this fundraising event due to higher than usual rainfall over the last twelve months.

The event was marred yet again by rain but this did not stop 90 hardy golfers from braving the conditions to fundraise for a worthwhile cause.

What do you do when your current shed has reached capacity?

You plan for a bigger shed!

President of the Bulahdelah and District Men’s Shed, David Flynn said, “The purpose of today’s event was to raise funds to build a new shed here at the Bulahdelah Golf Course.

“We have a 99 year lease on the piece of ground.

“The DA is in with the council so now it’s just a matter of raising funds to make it happen.

“It was great that the Golf Club supported us as they are volunteers like ourselves.

“It doesn’t happen without the support of our local community,” said Mr Flynn.

President of the Bulahdelah Golf Club, Jeff Graham said, “It was great under the circumstances and we have raised over $4000 for this project.

“It’s a long road but we are getting there and we thank the organisers and the support of our community on this worthwhile project.”

The Bulahdelah Men’s shed would like to thank their major sponsor, Ray White Real Estate Bulahdelah, and the eighteen other sponsors for supporting this event.

They are happy so many organisations and businesses are behind them and would encourage others to support their local community organisations.

By John SAHYOUN