Bumper year for Camden Haven netballers

August 22, 2024

The under 12 Bs. WITH the regular season at an end, four Camden Haven Netball Club teams have been crowned Minor Premiers, with one side going undefeated. "Congratulations to our Opens 3 Tidy Earthworks and Excavations [team] for such an incredible season," said Jo Dempsey, President, Camden Haven Netball Club. "We also congratulate 12Bs, Cadet 5 and Opens 4 for their minor premiership." Six out of eight Camden Haven teams are playing in the finals campaign. "It's going to be a cracking few weeks of netball!" Jo said. "We wish our teams all the best for their semi final this coming Saturday." The Cadet 5 team. The Opens 4 side.