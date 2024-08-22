AFL North Coast teams to play off for premierships



AFL North Coast teams have booked their place in this season’s grand finals during a big day of Preliminary Finals at Woolgoolga.

Port Macquarie Magpies booked their place in the seniors grand final with a 16.8 (104) to 7.9 (51) win against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at the Wiigulga Sports Complex.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley reserves were victorious at home, having a 9.6 (60) to 5.4 (34) victory against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

Coffs Harbour Breakers women kept their premiership defence alive with a 6.8 (44) to 3.4 (22) victory against Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints Under 18s earnt a place in their season decider, accounting for the Port Macquarie Magpies 10.8 (68) to 6.3 (39).

Season premierships will be won this Saturday during a big day of grand finals at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies will play off for the seniors premiership.

The Breakers had a 64-point win when they last met in the Qualifying Final.

The two sides met in the 2022 grand final which the Magpies won in a three-point thriller.

The Breakers will try to win their first premiership since 2019.

Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints women face off in a rematch of their Qualifying Final, which the Saints won.

The Breakers will try to become the first women’s team to defend their premiership, while the Saints go for their first premiership win since 2018.

Coffs Harbour Breakers and Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley contest the reserves premiership.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley and Sawtell/Toormina Saints play off for the Under 18s premiership.

By Aiden BURGESS