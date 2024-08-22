Lions teams progress to Grand Finals



THE Nambucca Valley Lions will contest AFL North Coast Grand Finals this weekend in their Reserve Men, U18 Boys, U15 Girls and U13 Girls divisions, breaking the club’s record for number of teams in the big dance.

This follows a successful weekend with the Reserve Men beating a competitive Port Macquarie Magpies side 9.6 (60) to 5.4 (34) in Woolgoolga on Saturday.

The ‘Blue Lions’ as they’re known due to the senior club’s joint venture with Northern Beaches, overcame a half-time deficit to get the win.

The Senior Women lost to a skilful Coffs Breakers side 3.4 (22) to 6.8 (44), ending their season.

The side was missing several key players, including young-gun India Walker, who suffered a significant knee injury the previous week.

The U18 Boys progress automatically to the Grand Final after securing the minor premiership last week.

Meanwhile at Sawtell on Sunday the Lions’ U15 Girls beat the Northern Beaches Blues 13.14 (92) to 2.4 (16), while the U13 Girls took down Sawtell-Toormina Saints 6.9 (45) to 1.3 (9).

The U14 Mixed and U16 Boys teams went down to the Saints, while the U17 Girls were ultimately no match for the Breakers dispute showing great spirit.

Lions Grand Final Fixtures:

Saturday 24 August

10:00am: U18 Boys Vs Sawtell-Toormina

2:00pm: Reserve Men Vs Coffs Breakers

Sunday 25 August

9:15am: U13 Girls Vs Northern Beaches

12:35pm: U15 Girls Vs Coffs Breakers

All tickets are to be purchased online on the AFL North Coast website.

By Dave COLVIN