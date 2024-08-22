Redbacks Ladies finish regular season with thumping win



THE Camden Haven Redbacks Ladies squad finished off their regular season in sensational fashion over the weekend, with a 4-0 victory over Iona Sports Club.

With a spot in finals guaranteed for the Redbacks, Saturday’s match was a chance for the team to refine their game plan and build on the teamwork which has become so fundamental to the squad’s success.

The Redbacks dominated the game early on, with a couple of early chances either shot high or wide.

The midfield combination of Maria Wilson and Bri St Ledger proved dangerous for Iona, whilst the speed out wide from Aishar Hanington and Zoe Streeter became difficult for the opposition to control.

Despite the attacking game, it was a poorly cleared goal kick from Iona which Redback Ella Mahoney managed to get a foot to, slotting the ball away the first goal of the game.

Moments later, a free kick from Tayla Heck proved completely unstoppable, and gave the Redbacks a 2-0 lead at half time.

The second half unfolded much the same as the first, with Redbacks dominating the bulk of the game, and Iona rarely challenging the Redbacks keeper.

Clearly frustrated, Iona turned to a more aggressive game, which quickly resulted in a penalty being given away after Mahoney was taken out in the box.

Wilson made no mistake with the shot, slotting the ball into the back of the net, and giving the Redbacks a 3-0 lead.

With around 15 minutes to go, Mahoney once again found herself the target of some reckless play, and was taken out yet again in the box.

This time, Mahoney took the shot and slotted herself a brace, giving the Redbacks a 4-0 lead and ultimate victory.

The Redbacks now commence their finals run, having finished third in the competition, only two points behind first, and having only lost one game all season.

The Redbacks also conceded the least amount of goals all season, having only seen nine goals scored against them.

With draws still pending, the Redbacks should have a home match on Saturday, but all details will be posted to the Club’s Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed.

By Redbacks INSIDER