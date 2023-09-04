Business Showcase: Maitland Wellness Centre opens new Raymond Terrace location

THE Maitland Wellness Centre is excited to announce the opening of a new clinic in Raymond Terrace, with a range of highly qualified acupuncturists providing a range of comprehensive services.

The team at Raymond Terrace will include Bjorn Mella, Youngmi Choi and Patricio H Navia, all exceptional practitioners who bring their own individual skills to further enhance the client’s experience.

Bjorn is the principal director of the clinic.

Having trained as a Remedial Massage Therapist in 1989, Bjorn went on to study Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine at the University of Technology in Sydney.

After an internship in China he completed a Masters Degree in the USA, focusing on the interplay of mental and emotional factors with physical health and wellbeing.

Returning to Australia, Bjorn started Maitland Wellness Centre in Maitland 23 years ago.

From a humble start, five acupuncturists now work from the Centre.

“At the time there was no one else in the Hunter with the full university degree providing Acupuncture outside of Newcastle,” Bjorn said.

“The goal was always to provide a professional health service to people falling through the gaps of the established health system.

“Acupuncture was the main therapy at the start together with massage and Chinese herbal formulas.

“Since then the practice has grown and other highly qualified health providers have brought with them their own special modalities,” he said.

In Raymond Terrace, the Centre will continue to provide acupuncture by fully trained and government recognised acupuncturists.

“We also have acupuncturists that are qualified herbalists and a naturopath.

“Acupuncture is widely recognised as a valued treatment for many types of pain.

“Less known are the many other health problems that may be helped by acupuncture.

“Our therapists are always happy to answer any questions regarding your specific problems and acupuncture, herbs or natural supplements.”

One question Bjorn gets a lot is about the difference between acupuncture and dry needling.

“Put simply, dry needling is an extremely simplified version of acupuncture.

It is often very painful and is often provided with as little as a weekend of training.

“Acupuncture should be done with minimal if any discomfort and most people find it very relaxing.

“Acupuncturists are registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRAh) that only recognises people with a proper university degree.”

Bjorn believes that listening is a key aspect which is often missing from the delivery of modern medical services.

“We strive to listen with compassion and understanding,” he said.

“We will work with your regular Doctor and will also refer you to other health practitioners when needed.

“A special interest of all the therapists from Maitland Wellness Centre working in the Terrace is how relatively simple lifestyle changes can contribute to overall health.

“If you are looking for ways to work on your health and wellbeing we will do our best to help you find simple changes that are doable and support you in your changes.”