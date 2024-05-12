Busy Woolgoolga Red Cross says thank you to generous community



TWIDDLING their thumbs isn’t an option for Woolgoolga Red Cross branch members and volunteers.

The busy group has been purposefully on the go since early March.



Members spent the month of March raising money in various ways for the Red Cross Calling Appeal.

Members were out and about activating donation opportunities on the local streets, at the monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea, in local businesses and in various groups.

Local residents and visitors responded in turn with great generosity.

Along with major donations from Woolgoolga Lions Club and Beachouse Café, and support from many individuals, over $4,000 was collected to be spent on the important everyday work of the Australian Red Cross.

The Red Cross Calling Branch Coordinator Judy Boyle told News Of The Area, “The Beachouse Coffee Day was very successful, and the staff were so supportive.

“Corindi Post Office has also made a great contribution to the appeal and I would especially like to thank the staff at the BCU for handling all our collections and Wayne at the NRMA office for his generous assistance with our equipment.“

Following that appeal, the Woopi branch conducted the annual Mother’s Day raffle organised by Branch Fundraising Coordinator Lorraine Mahwinney, who spearheaded the huge job of collecting donations and organising street stalls for selling tickets.

“Lorraine and her team of dedicated helpers did an amazing job with once again meeting their target of raising more than $1000,” President Carol Rowe said.

“We are proud of their commitment.”

During all this activity members and volunteers still found time to show their respect for those who gave their lives to keep our country safe.

A gathering marched proudly behind the returned service group on Anzac Day and a wreath was laid by President Carol Rowe recognising the important role the Australian Red Cross played during the two World Wars.

Finally at the end of April the monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea was held with entertainment provided by the Scottish Country Dancing troupe and the Zingapella choir.

This was the final performance of Zingapella as after 20 years of providing entertainment to many in the community, the group is disbanding.

President Carol gave tribute to leader Jenny Holliday and the choir members who have so generously and enthusiastically turned up to the branch’s events.

Carol thanked the choir for their welcome donation for the work of the Red Cross, along with all those in attendance on that day who made such a wonderful audience.

By Andrea FERRARI

