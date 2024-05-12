Volunteering Week celebrates something for everyone in volunteering



NATIONAL Volunteer Week, running from 20-26 May 2024, is themed ‘something for everyone’ this year.

In celebration of the people who give their time for the benefit of others, Coffs Coast Volunteering is hosting two special events on Thursday 23 May.



During the day, from 10am – 2pm, a Volunteer Expo will be held in the Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

‘Volunteer involving organisations’ are welcome to have a stall for free to display their work and share what they do with the public and utilise the Expo to recruit more volunteers.

On display at the Expo will be the new volunteering portal that will be hosted on the Coffs Coast Volunteering website.

This portal will connect volunteers and organisations with local support and peak bodies for all things volunteering.

Coffs Coast Volunteering’s Program Manager Lauren Mills told News Of The Area, “Everyone’s welcome to come along and enjoy this year’s Volunteering Expo.”

In the evening, at 6pm, the Norm Johnson Pavilion will be transformed for a ‘Volunteers Dinner’, with the Friday Rockers band from the Coffs Men’s Shed entertaining volunteers through the night.

“For a small fee of $10, volunteers can come and have dinner, share the night with other volunteers from across the region and be entertained and dance the night away,” said Lauren.

“Everyone is welcome to BYO.

“We have some fantastic guest speakers and some great lucky door prizes to give away.

“Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be celebrated as a volunteer for all the wonderful work you do for the community.

“The Volunteers Dinner is your chance to be looked after and thanked; without you our wonderful region wouldn’t be the same,” said Lauren.

If you are interested in volunteering or the Volunteers Dinner or Expo held on 23 May please phone 6648 3660 or email volunteer.reception@chnc.com.au.

Coffs Coast Volunteering has been supporting volunteers and organisations for over fifteen years, recruiting and matching volunteers with a wide range of organisations from Bowraville to Dorrigo to Woolgoolga and beyond.

“We estimate that there are over 4,000 volunteers that are active across our vibrant Coffs Coast community,” Lauren said.

“These generous people mean that vital services can open their doors and provide support to the community, with many services stating they would not be able to operate without volunteers.

“Currently Coffs Coast Volunteering has 35 vacant volunteering positions they are recruiting for various organisations.

“These positions range from helping deliver library books, through to serving lunch at soup kitchens, styling mannequins at op shops and being a guide for Coffs Botanic Gardens.

“There really is something for everyone,” she said.

Coffs Coast Volunteering has volunteers aged from sixteen to 84 years giving regular time across the Coffs Coast.

Volunteering hours can range from as little as one hour a fortnight to fifteen hours a week.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our community.

“Volunteering is not only a great way to give back, but a fantastic way to build new skills, make new friends, feel valued and connect to your community.”

The organisation is pleased to see an increase in youth volunteering this year.

These youngsters are building employability skills and achieving outcomes in employment.

Through volunteering across a range of jobs they are also taking the opportunity to try out working in different industries.

They are also ticking the box of performing their obligation to placements with volunteering organisations while studying at TAFE or University.

By Andrea FERRARI