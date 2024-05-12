Letter to the Editor: National Service not the answer



DEAR News Of The Area,

I JUST wonder how close a look Phyllis Taylor took at the countries that have compulsory military service (‘National Service is the only answer’, NOTA 3 May).

Of the 195 world nations today only 25 have compulsory military service and the list makes interesting reading.

Brazil, Greece, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – get the picture?

I’m so glad my country is not listed among those.

Regards,

Dick MCDERMOTT,

Sawtell.