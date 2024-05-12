Letter to the Editor: Thank you for the music



DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM writing to express my heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful performance by the Nota Bene String Ensemble on Sunday 5 May 2024.

Such a delightful afternoon, with talented musicians playing extraordinarily beautiful harmonious melodies.

The impact of this performance extends far beyond the notes played, in that it touches the lives of countless individuals in need around the world through the kind and generous donations collected at this event for Act For Peace.

In a world longing for peace, the spirit of compassion inspired by this performance is exemplified by providing humanitarian assistance to communities affected by conflict, disaster and displacement.

Thank you so very much for your support.

Regards,

Diana Aveley LUCAS,

Retired Registered Nurse

Sawtell.