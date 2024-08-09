Camden Haven Eagles host Mini League Gala Day



EXCITEMENT filled the air as the Camden Haven Eagles hosted a Mini League Gala Day at Vince Inmon Oval on Sunday 4 August.

Participating in this action-packed event were 36 teams from across the Group 3 Rugby League catchment.



Teams travelled from Wingham, Wauchope, Lake Cathie, Bonny Hills, Port Macquarie, Taree, Foster, Old Bar and Laurieton.

A total of 69 games were played across under 6s, under 7s and under 8s divisions.

The gala day also offered a valuable learning platform for junior referees, providing them the opportunity to officiate games and gain experience in a supportive and non-competitive environment.

Club secretary Candice Branch described the day as a “huge success” for the Camden Haven Eagles and its junior players.

“All the kids we have spoken to today have said that they have all had a great day,” she said.

“Money raised from today will be used by the Eagles to support our young players and the development of rugby league in our community.”

Candice said the event was a reflection of the hard work and dedication of committee members, players, volunteers and sponsors.

Club president Jarred ‘Kiwi’ Gaskin expressed his gratitude, telling NOTA, “Everyone coming together is what made today such a special event.

“This is what the Camden Haven Eagles are all about.”

Following the gala day, participants Sophia Cass and Hunter Kentwell shared their excitement with NOTA.

Hunter described the day as “sick”.

“I got to play with my footy friends and verse my school friends in the other teams,” he said.

Sophia, who is still contemplating her future in rugby league, said the gala day was “fun”.

“I got to play heaps of games and I scored seven tries,” she said.

By Kim AMBROSE

