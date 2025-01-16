Camden Haven stars earn North Coast Bulldogs selection



THE North Coast Bulldogs are gearing up for the representative season with an impressive lineup of talented rugby league players from across Group 2 and 3.

Fourteen standout Camden Haven players are set to don the blue and white Bulldogs jersey in 2025.

Among those chosen in the Boys U16s Andrew Johns Cup squad are Angus Bowen and Aiden Hardy from the Lake Cathie-Bonny Hill Raiders, and Deion Cafe from the Camden Haven Eagles.

Also from the Eagles, Chloe Gaskin-Hogan has been selected in the Girls U17s Lisa Fiaola Cup team, while Logan Bes and Tim Broderick from the Raiders will join the Boys U18s Laurie Daley Cup team.

The Women’s Open Team boasts a talented lineup of Camden Haven talent featuring Alleena Sloan-Harris, Jayme-Lee Averillo, Jess Palmer, Nakita Binge, Naomi George, Natalie Smith and Tiley Hunter from the Laurieton Stingrays, and Talisha Goolagong from the Kendall Blues.

Logan Bes, 16, will be playing up an age division for the Bulldogs.

“I was stoked when I found out that I had been selected, especially as my Raiders teammate Tim was also named in the team,” said Logan.

“I actually didn’t expect to be selected as I wont be turning 17 until next month.

“Because I am playing up in age I only trialled just to get my name out there in the system, so to get the call up was such a good feeling.”

Logan’s dad, Jake, said he was extremely proud of his son’s selection.

“Logan always puts in 100 percent,” said Jake.

“It is great to see his dedication and hard work paid off, earning him a well-deserved spot in the squad.”

Chloe Gaskin-Hogan was equally excited when she learned of her selection.

“When my Mum told me I was accepted I was pretty excited,” said Chloe.

“This was my first trial for the Bulldogs, so it meant a lot to be named.

“I feel as though my confidence has already grown and I can’t wait for the representative matches.”

Chloe’s dad, Camden Haven Eagles President Jarryd “Kiwi” Gaskin, said she is a “great role model” for young female players.

“Her behaviour and attitude is helping to develop a winning culture within our club,” he said.

“By stepping out of her comfort zone and committing to the process, she is demonstrating just what can be achieved.”

Gaskin also celebrated the selection of Deion Cafe, who he described as a “great asset for our club who is destined to go far”.

“He gives 110 percent every time he takes the field and never takes a backwards step.”

By Kim AMBROSE

