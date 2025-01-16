New calls for 24/7 Laurieton Police Station and return of Lake Cathie Neighbourhood Watch



A CAR exploding in flames, trucks, bridges and playgrounds covered in graffiti in the middle of the night, cars broken into, e-scooters and e-bikes stolen and suspected prowlers caught on home security video – these have all happened in the past fortnight.

While it’s a story playing out in many coastal communities this Summer, and not necessarily a sign of an overall increase in crime in the Camden Haven, it has led to renewed calls for around-the-clock staffing of the Laurieton Police Station.



It has also prompted Lake Cathie community member Jenny Monroe to bring back a Neighbourhood Watch group.

Last Friday, residents of Aqua Crescent in Lake Cathie were jolted awake to find a burning car in their street, near the intersection with Ocean Drive.

Resident Terry Brown recorded video of the fully engulfed green Toyota sedan around 5.30am.

Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews from Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills extinguished the blaze, with concerns later raised about the oil and chemicals that had run into the stormwater drain and into Lake Cathie Lagoon.

No one was injured.

Police established a crime scene and are investigating the fire but have not released if the car was stolen.

Members of the Lake Cathie community also turned to social media this week to warn fellow residents of anti-social behaviour and thefts.

Abbie Thomson said her car was broken into on Cathie Circuit and her wallet was taken.

Fortunately, some of her cards were recovered.

“The postman dropped all the cards off to our place [later],” she said.

“He said he found them this morning behind the bakery on that grass area and there were two hooded men hanging around.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Doney is appealing for the community’s help after the Bains Laundry truck he drives was covered in graffiti on both sides, as it was parked at Lakewood on 9 January.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage or [saw] people hanging around the truck normally parked at the front of Lakewood between 9pm and 6:30am this morning, the police or I would like to hear from you.”

Andrew told News Of The Area that he is hopeful of a conviction, but that removing the graffiti could cost as much as $1500.

Police are reminding the community that if an incident is not life-threatening or not a time-critical emergency, they should contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

In response to local concerns about delayed follow-up, a police spokesperson provided the following advice.

“The Police Assistance Line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and allows someone to report a crime and make general police inquiries.

“That information is immediately available to local police and when a police response is required, the Police Assistance Line will arrange for a patrol to attend.

“When someone has seen, heard or knows something about a crime or suspicious activity that is no longer happening, they can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.”

By Sue STEPHENSON

