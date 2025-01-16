Kendall’s brilliant ballkids take the court at United Cup



SIX budding tennis enthusiasts represented the region with pride as ballkids at the United Cup in Sydney.

The prestigious international teams tournament, held from 27 December to 5 January in Sydney and Perth, showcased some of the biggest names in global tennis.



For the 15th consecutive year, the Kendall Tennis Club proudly supplied ballkids to the NSW Ballsquad, with this year’s cohort boasting a mix of seasoned participants and newcomers.

Previous ballkids Elwood Dollery, Logan Bell, Elijah Livingston and Paige Hudson brought their experience to the court, while Charlise Dollery and Abbie Hudson joined the team for the first time.

To kick off the local involvement, Elwood, Logan, Elijah and Paige participated in flag-bearing duties during the Australia/Argentina match.

This was followed by Charlise and Abbie’s first night on court, where they got to experience the talented Alex de Minaur up close.

Joining the ballkids in Sydney was a busload of supportive family members, attending the United Cup with the support of Rally as One, Tennis NSW, the Australian Tennis Foundation and Port Buses.

Logan’s mum Alena Bell attended the Cup for the first time, while Kay Dollery, grandmother to Elwood and Charlise, got to witness both of her grandchildren in action together.

Neither Elwood or Charlise knew she was attending, making her presence even more special.

Kendall Tennis Club President Wendy Hudson praised the commitment and dedication of the local ballkids and their families.

“This year six of the 48 ballkids at the United Cup came from Kendall Tennis Club,” said Wendy.

“Elwood Dollery and Elijah Livingston have both been ballkids for four years.”

“This is an enormous commitment by both them and their families.”

Elwood was named ballkid of the tournament in 2022/23 and Elijah won the accolade in 2023/24.

Now 16-years-old, they must now retire from ballkid duties.

“Elwood intends to return in 2025/26 as a ballkid supervisor and will take on some of the training commitments of new ballkids here at Kendall from me,” Wendy said.

Thoroughly enjoying the experience, Logan said the Australian fan support was a highlight.

“The crowd was just amazing, especially when the Australians won a point,” he said.

He also relished the opportunity to engage with the stars.

“It was really good to be able to come up close and see the players, especially meeting Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz.

“I even got to ask them both a couple of questions about how they played as well as their back story.”

First-time ballkid Charlise even had a brush with the man considered the nation’s best hope for a grand slam title.

“Being a ballkid was amazing,” she said, “especially when Alex de Minaur came up close to me,” said Charlise.

“I definitely will be doing it again.”

By Kim AMBROSE