Di Watkins: capturing and sharing the best of the Camden Haven



WHILE some of us are still in bed scrolling through our news feeds or playing Wordle, Di Watkins is out and about discovering and documenting the native residents of the Hastings and Camden Haven.

Freely sharing her images of birds, plants, marine life, snakes (eek) and more on the area’s online community noticeboards, Di brings a smile to those who struggle to find the time to press pause on their day.



She does this while also holding down a “day job” at Coles Lighthouse Beach.

Di describes herself as an “amateur hobbyist photographer” who only got a “good camera” just before COVID-19.

Most locals are familiar with her photography, or have read about it elsewhere, but who is the woman behind the lens?

News Of The Area asked Di to tell us her story, in her own words, and to share some of her favourite pics from the Camden Haven this summer.

Q: What inspired you to share your work so freely?

A: I started sharing my photos during COVID. Some people didn’t feel safe going out, so I brought the outside to them. I also do it for people who can’t venture out due to age or mobility. My friends also encouraged me to share with a wider audience.

Q: What have been your favourite (or least favourite) public responses?

A: I love how my photos make people happy. People are amazed how I see all these birds, bees and animals, as they never knew they were around. I’ve only ever had one negative person and I think he was just a troll and stirring the pot.

Q: What training have you had?

A: I’m self taught and use a Panasonic Lumix fz300, which is a point and shoot bridging camera. A lot of people have asked what I use and I’m happy to tell them. One day I’d love a DSLR and learn how to use it to take better quality photos and to enlarge some. But I’m happy doing what I am at the moment.

Q: What’s your top tip for those similarly interested in wildlife and nature photography?

A: For those wanting to photograph wildlife and nature you just need to go out and look and listen. Ask other photographers what they’ve seen. A lot comes down to luck, right place, right time and being patient. I get a lot of shots that are out of focus but these days we can just delete those. I’ve had birds follow me. If that happens I stop and walk backwards a few steps so I can spot where they are. Then stop and wait. With things in the water I look for movement or colour. Then I stop and wait to see what it is.

Q: Your photos are a celebration of the area’s natural inhabitants, what do you love photographing the most?

A: I love photographing everything; subjects I think would make me and other people smile. I’m trying to start to expand my catalogue of subjects.

Q: Of the photos you’ve taken in the Camden Haven area in the past few weeks, what would be your top six and why?

My favourite photos taken in the Haven would be the family of five Osprey at Queens Lake, I’ve never seen that many together; the lorikeets, drongos, galahs and many other birds being fed at the kids playground at Pilot Beach; yellow tailed black cockatoos at Washhouse Beach; baby tawny frogmouth at Dunbogan Boatshed; octopus in one of the inlets off the breakwall and purple striped jellyfish along North Haven breakwall. I love seeing nests with baby birds, young animals being fed by parents and the fun antics the young get up to as they learn things. I love colour. Very obvious if you saw me.

Q: Is there anything that concerns you or any changes to the natural environment that you’ve noted on your daily walks? Positive or negative?

A: I’ve seen a lot of dumped bric-a-brac and sprayed noxious weeds that are left to decay. Although homes to some birds and reptiles, some are a real fire hazard. I understand it is not possible to do everything but I would hate a fire to go through the area. The area is amazing to walk through though. The waterways are so clean which shows in the abundance of life.

By Sue STEPHENSON

