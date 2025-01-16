Community collaboration needed for rescue of juvenile dolphin



REVIEWING images she had captured of a pod of dolphins from the breakwall at Pilot Beach, local photographer Ivanka Feher noticed a distressing sight.

One photograph appeared to show a juvenile dolphin with a ring-shaped object encircling its head/upper body.



A concerned Ivanka then reached out to Leigh Mansfield, a personal friend and an experienced rescuer of marine animals.

With Leigh’s guidance, Ivanka shared the image of the dolphin with the mysterious ring on several social media sites, hoping to draw support from the community in locating it.

Ivanka also contacted the rescue program of the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

In response the Sanctuary, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA), released a public alert to raise awareness of the dolphin’s situation.

The alert emphasised the importance of observing and monitoring the dolphin from a distance, without making attempts to approach or remove the ring.

Although the dolphin was sighted swimming in the Camden Haven River with its pod, local experts say it could be in a number of new locations, including the Hastings River.

Mr Mansfield, who has extensive experience working with ORRCA, stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that could startle the animal.

“If someone attempts to approach the dolphin they could actually scare the dolphin, resulting in more damage being done to it,” said Leigh.

“The ring also seems to be situated near the pectoral fins.

“If anyone from the public tries to remove the ring, it could result in either or both pectoral fins being damaged or broken, leading to dangerous consequences, even possible death of the dolphin.

“What we are ultimately hoping for is for the dolphin to free itself.

“But this might not happen and this is why we need the public to continue to keep a look out for the dolphin.

“Once we can develop a pattern of the movements of this particular dolphin, we can come up with a plan, leading to its rescue.”

Community members are encouraged to urgently ring 0411 587 728 or 0407 604 670 if they spot this particular dolphin, along with precise details of the location and time of the sighting.

By Kim AMBROSE