Hooked on the Camden Haven

THE offshore fishing scene continues to dominate conversations, with the Port Macquarie Garmin Golden Lure Tournament remaining a central focus.

While tag and release catches of black marlin have been reported off South West Rocks, Port Macquarie, and Lake Cathie, the action has been a close one for competitors.



Further offshore, anglers have encountered small blue marlin and wahoo, adding some variety to the catches.

This weekend, anglers are advised to exercise extreme caution, as significant swell and dangerous conditions are forecast for the coastline.

Safety should be paramount; wearing a lifejacket, informing someone of your intended fishing location, and constantly assessing the conditions are crucial.

Down south in the Camden Haven River, bream fishing has been exceptional, with the breakwalls and the area around Henry Kendall proving to be the most productive spots. Offshore, a strong southerly current has pushed warm water towards the Laurieton and Crowdy FADs, resulting in excellent mahi mahi and black marlin fishing opportunities.

In Lake Cathie, flathead and whiting have been abundant, with yabbies proving to be an effective bait.

Notably, a few local anglers successfully landed school mulloway on the beach around Middle Rock using lures.

The Hastings River continues to be a prime location for flathead fishing, with anglers reporting catches of larger specimens.

Live bait, such as yakkas and poddy mullet, has been particularly effective.

Interestingly, a few yakkas have also been caught within the river using bait jigs around birds working the moorings near the Lady Nelson Wharf.

Offshore, the Port Macquarie Golden Lure competitors have encountered challenges in locating inshore black marlin, leading to reports of best catches in thirty to forty metres off the Lighthouse down to Lake Cathie.

However, hopes to remain high for an increase in inshore pelagic activity as we head towards Easter.

For spearfishing enthusiasts, this time of year offers excellent opportunities to target mahi mahi offshore, provided the water clarity remains clear.

Further north in the Macleay River region, this past week plenty of boats have been fishing off Trial Bay Gaol and many were rewarded with black marlin and mahi mahi.

Within the Macleay River itself, the breakwalls have produced excellent catches of mangrove jack, and a few mulloway have been landed using live bait.

On the beaches, consistent catches of bream, dart, and whiting have been reported, with Smoky Beach and Horseshoe Bay offering promising fishing spots in sheltered areas.

By Kate SHELTON