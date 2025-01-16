

FROM the outhouse to the penthouse took just five days for Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Junior Champion Ashton Herbert.

The nine-marker carded a shambolic Get Smart Agent 99 straight to the bin on Saturday, January 2 – only to turn things around with a career competition best four over par 73 on the Thursday to win Div 1 of the Good Time Charlies stableford.

The 16-year-old tyro was three over through as many holes before steadying with birdies on 4 and 12.

Getting into his work around the back, he Snapchatted a mate – it’s golf, there’s time to give a progress report – with a video noting he was 34 points through 15 and curiously for him, was striding down the 16th fairway in the video.

The next ‘Snap’ screamed “eagled 17”, as he hit a lob wedge that found nothing but cup – witnessed by greenkeeper Greg Jaeger who was otherwise minding his own business on the 10th tee.

“I laced that one and thought, geez, that’s gunna be close,” Herbert said.

It was needed, as he won only on countback from Tamworth’s Stephen McIlveen (15 handicap).

In Div 2, Nambucca’s Darrell Flanders (19) had the best round of the day to salute from the in-form Glenys Thompson (16) with an excellent 41.

Scott Brown (34) had 39 points to pip Robyn Dyer (35) by a point in Div 3.

Robert Battaglini won the Ecomist longest putt on the 1st, while the pins were claimed by Greg McCoy (5th), Paul Ryan (13th), Colin Wormleaton (8th) and Troy Herbert (15th). Gregory Smith won the Pizza This Pizza That voucher on 13 and Nigel Black swooped on the last for the $100 Pro Pin. Herbert the younger and larger collected a box of balls for the eagle.

Jennifer Johnston (26) strutted from the 18th green with a birdie two to finish with 35 points to win the women’s stableford competition on 8 January on countback from the club’s Director of Golf Henny Oldenhove (15).

Johnston also won the Pro Pin of $20 on the last, while Narelle Delaney was closest on 5.

Bowraville’s Lionel Goodacre (29) had the hottest score of the day to win Div 2 in the Mid North Coast Veterans’ Association medley stableford on 7 January.

Goodacres’ 41 points sealed the deal from popular club sponsor Steve Ward (26) on 40, who also birdied the last.

Coffs Harbour’s Arnold Stephen (36) took out Div 1 with 36 points from clubmate Wilfred Randall (17) on 35 points who will have stories to tell after an eagle on the long par four ninth.

Randall also won the pin on 5, Brad Nesbitt on 8, Ross Donnelly on 13 and pizza supremo Steve Ward nailed the 18th.

Nambucca’s Ian Mackay (24) came rattling home with birds on 15 and 17 on his way to the standout round of the day with 42 points to win Div 2 of the Good Time Charlies stableford on Saturday 11 January.

Runner-up was the enigma Andrew Mackinnon (18) who flew home in 41 and a birdie on the last for 37 points.

In Div 1, Stuart Johnston carded 37 points to win on a countback from Port Macquarie’s Billy Gleeson (9).

The ball rundown went to 33 on a countback with Scott Burley the last to collect on a day when some spotted clouds and foolishly withdrew.

Dave Rosser (the 5th), Troy Herbert (7th), Ben Venner (8th) and Jacob Newbury (15th) claimed the pins, while Coffs Harbour’s Peter Creenaune must head back down the M1 for his anchovy fix after winning the pizza on the 13th. Phillip Smith banged the longest putt on the 1st for a par and the Ecomist voucher before a close encounter with a moose on the 2nd.

In the Island Sunday fourball best ball sponsored by Garry Johnstone on 12 January, the McCanns, Coral and Geoffrey, streeted the field with 48 points from runners-up, Harrison Lee and Dom Lambie on 44.

Sue Brooks and Karl Hobday claimed the pins on 5, Oldenhove the pizza on 13 and Coral McCann and Harrison Lee the 18th.

Male club members interested in playing representative golf for The Island in the 2025 Mid North Coast pennants competition should put their details on the sheet in the clubhouse.

Pennants reps get the opportunity to sample head-to-head matchplay competition in a home-and-away series in a district stretching from Grafton to South West Rocks.

Catch you on The Island.

By Chris KNIGHT