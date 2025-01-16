Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Council on Norrie Park Reserve works



DEAR News Of The Area,

THIS morning I inspected the work our Council has been engaged in to repair the Norrie Park Reserve in Kendall. The last flood extensively damaged the river embankment and a series of floods have left the walkway underneath the Kendall Bridge in a hazardous condition.

I am happy to report the entrance to the historical wharf alongside the bridge has had its surface beautifully repaired and smoothed, together with its broken fencing.

There is now planting beneath that fence of an attractive native grass.

The reserve itself is fenced right along the riverbank with a well thought out rock embankment to protect the area from further flood damage.

With the well tended toilet facility and the available barbecue, covered picnic seating and playground equipment, the Norrie Park Reserve is a wonderful amenity for our community.

Thank you, Port Macquarie Hastings Council, our reserve is back in action again.’

Regards,

Betty BOYD,

Camden Haven.