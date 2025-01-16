Woolgoolga’s new free music event ‘Woopi Originals’



WOOPI Originals is a new event bringing musical talent to the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Surf Club stage on Saturday afternoon, 18 January, from 3pm to sunset.

The show will be run by UMBL Music who also put on the Urunga Originals event that’s been running successfully for a few summers now.

“The Originals concept is to create a place for the community to come together, along with emerging as well as established artists,” organiser Ahva Dub from UMBL Music told News Of The Area.

“At each show there are live original booked acts invited to play, as well as open mic slots [providing an] opportunity for budding musicians and visiting acts.”

Woopi Originals has been made possible through the sponsorship of the City of Coffs Harbour.

The event is free but attendees are encouraged to bring some cash to tip the open mic performers.

Donation buckets will be circulated by the UMBL crew.

The lineup of prebooked acts features “the rockin’ Matty Devitt Band, rootsy Pam Hata, chilled Rasayana Sacred Sound and indie fresh Kirra Hallum, and a fresh lineup of open mic artists”.

For open mic performers, there will be a full backline and sound system and operator provided, “just bring your instruments and lead and put your name on the blackboard”.

The audience is also encouraged to bring their own refreshments and a rug.

